Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teaser of Spike Lee's film adaptation of 'American Utopia' out!

The official teaser of Spike Lee's film adaptation of David Byrne's theatrical concert 'American Utopia' was released on Monday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:30 IST
Teaser of Spike Lee's film adaptation of 'American Utopia' out!
A still from the teaser (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

The official teaser of Spike Lee's film adaptation of David Byrne's theatrical concert 'American Utopia' was released on Monday (local time). HBO released the first-look teaser yesterday on its official YouTube page. The film adaptation of the theatrical concert is set for a release on October 17, reported Deadline.

The nearly 56-second long teaser video is set to the beat of Byrne's cover of Janelle Monae's fierce 'Hell You Talmbout' and offers a precise look at the production's powerful staging. According to Deadline, 'American Utopia' includes old and new Byrne songs, including 'Burning Down the House', 'Life During Wartime', 'This Must Be the Place', 'Road to Nowhere' and 'Everybody's Coming To My House' and more.

Having and leading a troupe of 11 singers, Byrne gives brief monologues on topics ranging from the personal to the sociopolitical, including police brutality, climate change, voter turnout, and immigration. There is also a lot of dance movements, and gestures from the troupe. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 5 pc

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TML on Tuesday rose nearly 5 per cent amid the announcement that the company aims to reduce its total debt to near-zero levels in three years and generate free cash flows from FY22 onwards. The stock gained 4.83 pe...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

The SP 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.The SP 500 opened higher b...

Zimbabwe makes it illegal for schools to expel pregnant girls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Z imbabwe has made it illegal for schools to expel pupils who get pregnant, a measure womens rights campaigners said would help tackle gender inequality in the cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020