Taapsee Pannu preps for 'Rashmi Rocket' by feasting on carb-rich 'tikkis'

As the shoot for her upcoming sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket' is set to begin in November, actor Taapsee Pannu is prepping up to turn into an Athlete for the film with a high-carb diet. The 'Pink' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself feasting on a carbohydrate-rich sweet-potato 'Tikki' as her breakfast.

"This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic body isn't about eating only proteins," she wrote in the caption. "Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appetit," she added.

The sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket' will go on floors in November this year. Pannu would be joined by 'Extraction' fame Priyanshu Painyuli in a prominent role for the film. Beginning in the salt pans of Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is known to be a story about a young girl from a village, blessed with a gift - 'speed'. Due to her incredible speed, the village knows her as 'rocket'.

When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her identity. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is set to hit theatres in 2021. (ANI)