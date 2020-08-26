Sara Ali Khan returns to 'first love' of her life; resumes shooting amid COVID-19 pandemic

After a break from filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday has returned to the shooting sets to face the camera all over again. On her return to the shooting space, the actor took it to the social media platform to express her excitement.

She hopped to the Instagram stories and posted a picture of a camera. The 25-year-old actor wrote alongside: "Finally back to the first love of my life" followed by a heart emoticon. However, it is not yet clear what was she shooting for.

Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali 's 'Love Aaj Kal' where she is paired opposite to Kartik Aaryan. The upcoming projects of the 'Kedarnath' star include 'Coolie No 1', a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. Khan will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

Besides, she has also been roped in for Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L. Rai's next project 'Atrangi Re'. The forthcoming movie marks the first film in which the trio of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space. (ANI)