Mary McCormack boards Starz series 'Heels'

Actor Mary McCormack has boarded the cast of Starz's upcoming wrestling drama "Heels". "Arrow" star Stephen Amell is headlining the series, which hails from Lionsgate Television in association with Paramount Television Studios.

It will also feature actor Alexander Ludwig, reported Variety. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the show follows a family-owned wrestling league as the two brothers, Jack and Ace Spade, and rivals war over their late father's legacy. McCormack, 51, will play Willie, the business partner of Jack Spade (Amell) and logistical brains behind the local wrestling organisation who came up in the glory days as Wild Bill's (Chris Bauer) valet, but grew tired of babysitting and left him just as his career took off.

Michael Waldron and Mike O'Malley have written the series and will also serve as showrunners. Peter Segal will direct and executive produce it alongside Waldron and O'Malley, LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley. McCormack is best known for her performances in shows such as "Kids Are Alright" , "The West Wing" , "Into the Dark" and "Will & Grace".