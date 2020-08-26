Left Menu
Development News Edition

In this field, the struggle is forever: Neena Gupta on film industry

On the show, she plays Masaba's mother, an actor navigating her way in the industry despite being told she's past struggle. Gupta said this happened to her when she wanted to be back on screen after she took a break post her marriage in 2008.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:26 IST
In this field, the struggle is forever: Neena Gupta on film industry

Veteran actor Neena Gupta says staying relevant in the film industry is a constant struggle for actors irrespective of their age or experience. A National Award winner with a career spanning more than 35 years, Gupta made her mark in films like "Trikal" , "Mandi" and "Utsav" in the 80s. She rose to further acclaim with the 1998 TV shows "Saans" and "Siski" but work eventually slowed down in the 2000s, before she bounced back with consecutive hits, starting from Anubhav Sinha's "Mulk" and Amit Sharma's "Badhaai Ho" in 2018.

"The struggle never ends for anybody. From the top actors to the ones who aren't famous, it's the same. That's what keeps you on your toes and I enjoy that sometimes. You can never be lazy. If a film becomes a hit, for one-two years you'll bask in the glory and then what?" Gupta told PTI. In 2017, the actor took to Instagram to ask for work, which eventually led her to bag "Mulk" and kickstart her second innings with films like "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and "Panga" . The 61-year-old star said not everyone is keen to ask for work. "I have heard about big stars who suddenly don't have any work. Some of them get up and ask for work, some don't and then they fizzle out. In this field, the struggle is forever." The actor is now gearing up for her Netflix series, "Masaba Masaba" , where she has teamed up with her fashion designer daughter Masaba. The show is based on real-life moments of the duo and offers a peek into their journey, with references and anecdotes set against a fictional backdrop. On the show, she plays Masaba's mother, an actor navigating her way in the industry despite being told she's past struggle.

Gupta said this happened to her when she wanted to be back on screen after she took a break post her marriage in 2008. "For ten years, I didn't work because I wanted to relax, live life comfortably. I didn't want to work to earn money. But then I also realised that I needed to work for myself and that's when I wrote the Instagram post, looking for work, calling up people. "One day my husband said, 'What's the need now? You have done so much, ab kya zaroorat hai?' I told him I want to do it because it is my need. So this did happen to me." Apart from drawing from their life, the show also presents the functioning of the film and fashion world. Gupta said when she sat down to chat with the writers and director Sonam Nair, a line was drawn on what to spill and what to avoid. "We told them about our lives, funny, serious all kinds of anecdotes. I remember when the script came, at one point I felt this is not showing a particular character in a good light. That it was a bit too much and not to my taste. I conveyed that to Sonam. It is a fun show, yes, but it should not cross the decency level which we were very careful about." The show marks the acting debut of Masaba and Gupta said though they were playing mother-daughter with references to their own lives, the lines "never blurred." "Before I started I was sceptical. I was also nervous for Masaba because it was her first time acting. But on set, it felt like I am doing just another role. If Masaba was with me in a scene, I would look at her and find her in that character.

"It was not a nervous daughter looking at her actor mother, asking, 'Now what to do?' Because of Masaba's confidence, I felt at ease," she added. With Ashvini Yardi as a showrunner, "Masaba Masaba" also features Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore and Samran Sahu. The show starts streaming on Netflix from August 28..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwean activist and opposition leader dies of cancer

A young Zimbabwean thrust into anti-government activism while searching for his missing journalist brother has died of colon cancer, just as well-wishers had raised money to get him into surgery. Patson Dzamara, 34, died Wednesday, accordin...

Diversity-themed games can change player behaviour, says study

Holding professional sports games with diversity themes, such as LGBT rights, can help change the discriminatory behaviour of athletes, according to an academic study released by an Australian university on Thursday. Themed matches and roun...

Delhi riots: Court sends JNU student Sharjeel Imam to 4-days police custody in UAPA case

A Delhi court Wednesday sent JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent anti terror law -- Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, to police custody for four days in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in Februa...

Fire at Noida toy factory brought under control

A fire that broke out at a toy factory in Noidas Sector-63 on Wednesday is now under control.Speaking to media, Naresh Singh, Fire Station Officer said, Fire fighting operations are underway. As many as 20 fire tenders are at the spot. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020