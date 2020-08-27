Justin Hartley to star in Netflix's 'The Noel Diary' adaptation

"This Is Us" star Justin Hartley will play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming feature "The Noel Diary". Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by author Richard Paul Evans, the film will be directed by Charles Shyer of "Father of the Bride" fame.

Shyer is also writing the script with Rebecca Connor and David Golden, Netflix said in a press release. The story follows best-selling author Jacob Turner who returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate and discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel - a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own.

Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected. The film will also feature Bonnie Bedelia and Treat Williams. Timothy O Johnson, Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack will produce the movie with Hartley and Norman Stephens serving as executive producers.