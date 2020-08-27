Filmmaker Anthony Hemingway in talks for legal drama 'Train Man'

Director Anthony Hemingway is in negotiations to helm the upcoming legal drama "Train Man" . Hemingway is best known for directing episodes of shows such as "CSI:NY" , "True Blood" and "Shameless", reported Deadline. He made his feature directorial debut with 2012 war drama "Red Tails".

"Train Man" is inspired by the true-life story of Darius McCollum, a man with Asperger syndrome whose fascination with subways and trains led him to pose as various New York City Metro officials in order to operate subway trains. Despite allegedly having extensive knowledge of the NYC public transportation system, he was said to be rejected for employment. McCollum, who was arrested on several occasions, became a folk hero for people who are on the spectrum.

The film, which has a screenplay by Simon Stephenson, will follow the lawyer hired to defend McCollum. The project will be produced by FilmNation and Gotham Group.