Kiccha Sudeep and Sunny Leone to do Special Song in Supercluster Productions 'K3'

Badshah Kiccha Sudeep will do a special song with actress Sunny Leone in Supercluster Productions Hindi Film 'K3'. They are all set to entertain the masses with this special song in Kiccha Sudeep starrer Hindi Film 'K3'. Choreographed by Adil Sheikh and sung by Salman Ali, Saloni Thakkar, and Rapper IKKA, the lyrics, and music are penned and composed by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has been planned and conceptualized on a grand scale and it will be shot in Mumbai. The film is produced in Hindi by Shabuddin Choudhary of Supercluster Productions.

Sunny Leone, who has won hearts with her hard work and dancing skills, has many dance numbers like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2), Laila (Raees), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2) to her credit. Sunny said, "I am happy that my dancing skills and item numbers strike a chord with masses. The credit goes to the entire team that composes the music and choreographs the song. I like dancing so I feel blessed that these songs have become such huge hits. K3 item number is also planned in an aesthetic way and I am sure it will become a hit." While Kotigobba 2 revolved around south superstar Badshah Kiccha Sudeep as the main lead and his pursuits as a robber, K3 will be a surprise for viewers. Sudeep will play the main lead here too, along with Madonna Sebastian as the lead actress and Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah, and Shraddha Das in important roles. Along with Hindi, the film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)