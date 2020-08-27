Left Menu
Renowned folk musician Archana Mahanta dies

Noted folk singer Archana Mahanta died on Thursday at a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke. According to family members, she suffered a brain stroke in July and was admitted in a private hospital then. "Her situation had deteriorated in the last few days," a relative said.

27-08-2020
Noted folk singer Archana Mahanta died on Thursday at a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke. She was 72. She is survived by a daughter and son Papon, who is a popular singer in Bollywood.

Her last rites were completed at Nabagraha cremetorium in the city with full state honours in presence of a large number of followers, including senior officials of the state government. According to family members, she suffered a brain stroke in July and was admitted in a private hospital then.

"Her situation had deteriorated in the last few days," a relative said. Mahanta used to perform along with her husband and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Khagen Mahanta, who had died in June 2014.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. "I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members and join all her well-wishers in prayers for the departed soul." Expressing his condolences, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, Mahanta's death is an "irreparable loss" to the cultural field of the state.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, the veteran Assamese singer will be remembered for her evergreen songs as she was one of the revered musical voices of Assam. The BJP, Congress, AGP and other political parties along with a host of social organisations and prominent individuals have condoled her demise.

