Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen to produce Lionsgate’s horror movie ‘Mother Land’

Lionsgate has acquired horror speculative screenplay “Mother Land” with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen producing the film through their 21 Laps banner. Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby have penned the screenplay, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a family who has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. “Their safety and surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real,” the plotline reads. Coughlin and Grassby are best known for writing 2016 movie “Mean Dreams”, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and featured Bill Paxton.

Through their banner 21 Laps, Levy and Cohen have backed Netflix’s popular show “Stranger Things” and revival of true crime series “Unsolved Mysteries”..