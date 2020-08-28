Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen to produce Lionsgate’s horror movie ‘Mother Land’

Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby have penned the screenplay, reported Variety. The story revolves around a family who has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. “Their safety and surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real,” the plotline reads.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:29 IST
Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen to produce Lionsgate’s horror movie ‘Mother Land’

Lionsgate has acquired horror speculative screenplay “Mother Land” with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen producing the film through their 21 Laps banner. Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby have penned the screenplay, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a family who has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. “Their safety and surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real,” the plotline reads. Coughlin and Grassby are best known for writing 2016 movie “Mean Dreams”, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and featured Bill Paxton.

Through their banner 21 Laps, Levy and Cohen have backed Netflix’s popular show “Stranger Things” and revival of true crime series “Unsolved Mysteries”..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Blackpink-Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video released

K-pop power girl group Blackpink and singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited new single Ice Cream on Friday to furious fan approval.Doused in shades of pink and other pastels, the music video httpswww.youtube.comwatchvvRX...

Doctor turns ambulance driver, ferries patient to hospital

A 30-year-old doctor is being hailed as a real COVID warrior after he drove an ambulance to ferry a critically ill elderly coronavirus patient to a hospital from a care centre here. Dr Ranjeet Nikam said since the driver of the ambulance su...

Anderson sets sights on Ashes tour next year

After becoming the first fast bowler to amass 600 Test wickets, veteran England pacer James Anderson has set his sights on next years Ashes series, saying he will do everything he can to play in Australia. The 38-year-old made his red-ball ...

Hamilton won't boycott F1 race amid racism protests in US

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is not considering boycotting Sundays Belgian Grand Prix in the way other athletes have done in the United States after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Wisconsin. The NBA postponed three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020