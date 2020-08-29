Sushant case: Police provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty

Left Menu
Based on the request made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Mumbai Police provided security to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 13:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Based on the request made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Mumbai Police provided security to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said on Saturday. The CBI officials, who are in Mumbai to probe the actor's death case, made the request to the city police on Saturday, he said.

The CBI had on Friday questioned the actress at the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz in connection with the case. "On the request made by the central probe agency, we have provided security to Rhea," the police official said.

Recently, she had said in a social media post that there was a threat to her and her family's life and sought protection from Mumbai police. She took to Instagram and shared a video where her father was seen being hounded by the media outside her building compound. She said that she and her family members are trying to step out of their house to cooperate with the investigating agencies like the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)- but are not able to do so due to the crowd gathering outside the residence.

Rajput was found hanging at his flat in Bandra on June 14. His father had lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court had last week upheld the transfer of probe into the FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna, to the CBI.

