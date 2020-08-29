TV actor Nidhi Singh to feature in ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club's thriller series 

Television actor Nidhi Singh will star in ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club's upcoming thriller series "Dark 7 White"

Singh, best known for her performance in "Permanent Roommates" , will be playing the love interest of Sumeet Vyas' character in the series. The actor said she is excited to collaborate with ALTBalaji for the third time. Her previous two projects include "Apharan" , "M.O.M - Mission Over Mars". "It’s a very well written and layered character, and prepping for it and playing her is a challenge that I am looking forward to. The creators are a great team of very gifted people, and I’m definitely excited for this collaboration," Nidhi said in a statement

"Dark 7 White" is a youth-oriented political murder mystery that will be narrated in a quirky storytelling style laced with dark humour. The shoot of the series commenced earlier this month.