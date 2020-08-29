Left Menu
ABC announces civil rights series 'Women of the Movement'

Prince-Bythewood said the audiences need to know the story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till. "I am grateful to be on this journey with incredible collaborators who are determined to honour this mother and son with truth, authenticity and humanity," she added.

ABC has ordered a six-episode series focusing on civil rights activist Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal killing in the US. Titled "Women of the Movement", the series hails from writer Marissa Jo Cerar and will be produced by Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan, reported Deadline.

Gina Prince-Bythewood of the "The Old Guard" fame will direct the first episode of the series, which is inspired by Devery S. Anderson's book "Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement". The announcement of the series comes on the 65th anniversary of Till's death, and the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

“I am thrilled to bring this project to television. It is unfortunately very timely, and my hope is to give the audience a chance to learn who Emmett Till really was – the boy, rather than the victim or the martyr — while also showcasing Mamie’s astonishing strength in the face of a mother’s worst nightmare," Jo Cerar said in a statement. "Telling Emmett and Mamie’s story is a responsibility I have not taken lightly since I began this journey last year, because this is more than a tragedy; it’s a story about a mother’s unwavering love of her son and her commitment to bettering the lives of all Black people. I can’t wait to start filming," she added. Prince-Bythewood said the audiences need to know the story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till.

"I am grateful to be on this journey with incredible collaborators who are determined to honour this mother and son with truth, authenticity and humanity," she added. The series will be executive produced by Will Smith, James Lassiter, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor Michael Lohmann, Jo Cerar, Prince-Bythewood; Rosanna Grace, Alex Foster, John Powers Middleton, and David Clark.

