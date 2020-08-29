'X-Files' animated comedy in works at Fox

Fox Television is developing an animated comedy series based on hit supernatural series "The X-Files". The spinoff, currently titled "The X-Files: Albuquerque", has received a script and presentation commitment at the broadcaster, reported Variety.

It centres on an office of misfit agents who investigate cases too wacky, ridiculous or dopey for Scully and Mulder, the lead characters of the original series. The project hails from Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko, the writers of Netflix's animated comedy "Paradise PD" and Comedy Central's "Brickleberry".

"The X-Files" featured actors David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The show ran for nine season on Fox from 1993 to 2002 before it was revived for two seasons in 2016. Chris Carter, who created the original series, will executive produce the new project through his Ten Thirteen Productions, along with series veteran Gabe Rotter.