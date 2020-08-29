Disney developing new 'Haunted Mansion' movie

Disney is working on a feature film based on popular Disneyland theme park ride "Haunted Mansion" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has roped in "Ghostbusters” writer Katie Dippold for the project.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich's production banner Rideback will be producing the live-action movie. "The Haunted Mansion" opened at Disneyland in 1969 and was an immediate success, spawning similar rides at Walt Disney World in Florida and Tokyo Disneyland. Patrons are placed in a "Doom Buggy" riding through a haunted house with dozens of supernatural scares.

In 2003, the studio used the ride as inspiration for its horror comedy of the same with actor-comedian Eddie Murphy portraying a workaholic realtor who buys a mansion that turns out to be haunted. The movie, directed by Rob Minkoff, amassed USD 182 million worldwide on a USD 90 million budget..