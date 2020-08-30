'You're a queen': Lady Gaga to Ariana Grande as she hits 200 million mark on Instagram

Lady Gaga on Sunday congratulated her co-singer Ariana Grande as her followers' list hit the 200 million mark on Instagram. The musicians recently collaborated for the song 'Rain On Me', and since then the duo has been seen sharing a good bond.

Upon Grande hitting the milestone mark, the 'Shallow' singer, Gaga wrote on her Instagram profile, "Condragulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You're a queen! Wear that crown! " The widely-loved singers' recent collaboration song was released in May this year, which garnered much attention from the music enthusiasts.

Clad in latex bodysuits, in shades of pink, black and white, the duo has put forward some stellar moves in the official music video of the peppy track. While, the 27-year-old singer, Grande has around four thousand posts on her Instagram feed to date. (ANI)