Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Himansh Kohli's family tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Himansh Kohli has said his family, including father, mother and sister, have tested positive for COVID-19 while he has not contracted the virus. Kohli took to Instagram on Saturday and shared that for the last two-three days, his family was experiencing symptoms of viral infection, including mild fever.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:20 IST
Actor Himansh Kohli's family tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Himansh Kohli has said his family, including father, mother and sister, have tested positive for COVID-19 while he has not contracted the virus. Kohli took to Instagram on Saturday and shared that for the last two-three days, his family was experiencing symptoms of viral infection, including mild fever. "Recently, we all got ourselves tested for Novel Coronavirus - mom dad and Disha have tested positive with mild COVID-19 infection and I have tested negative. "We are home quarantined, taking all precautions and are thankful to the government authorities for all the help and the advice," Kohli wrote. The 30-year-old actor, best known for his show "Humse Hai Life" and the 2014 film "Yaariyaan" , hoped that the family comes out of it and "recover very soon." "I am taking care of myself and my family members. In the meanwhile, safeguard your family and ensure that they are taking all precautions. "Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don't be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love," he added. On Saturday, coronavirus case tally in Maharashtra rose to 7,64,281 with record 16,867 new cases.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Underground construction work of Kolkata metro underway, all safety protocols in place: Official

Underground construction work of the Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Metro rail project in West Bengal is underway in full swing, while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, an official said on Sunday. Construction of the diaphragm wall is...

BSF apprehends man for 'smuggling' mobile phones into Bangladesh

The Border Security Force BSF has said that its troops of South Bengal Frontier on Saturday apprehended a smuggler with export goods and mobile phones worth over Rs 21 lakhs and these items were being smuggled into Bangladesh. On August 29,...

Thrusting GST debt on states will lead to 'brute power of centralism': Bengal finance minister

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Sunday said that the Centres suggestion to states to borrow for meeting the shortfall in revenue from Goods and Services Tax GST is totally unacceptable as it would destroy their financial health a...

Flood water of Mahanadi inundates several Odisha villages

Flood waters of the Mahanadi inundated several villages in coastal Odisha on Sunday with over 10 lakh cusec flowing through the Mundali barrage near Cuttack, officials said. Noting that an inflow of even 7 lakh cusec at Mundali usually trig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020