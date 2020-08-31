Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

When will Love Alarm Season 2 be released? The first season was streamed on Netflix on August 22 last year and made remarkable success across the planet. The series was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflix's top releases in 2019.

The South Korean web series enthusiasts are happy as Love Alarm Season 2 was already renewed last year in October. Fans expected its streaming in this year but now it seems quite difficult for the series creators to make it possible in 2020 as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

The production for Love Alarm Season 2 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the web, TV and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Love Alarm Season 2 was supposed to stream on Netflix on August 22 this year. But What's on Netflix revealed that the release date was pushed back to 2021. The reason for the delay was the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the cast reunited for a script read of the Love Alarm Season 2. The major characters of the show will be back in the second season. The imminent second season will start where it ended in the first season. The friendship between Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hye-Yeong will be tested. Their equation with Kim Jo-jo will also be seen.

The main cast from Love Alarm Season 1 will reprise their roles in Season 2. They include Kim So-hyun as Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, and Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-yeong.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama TV series.

