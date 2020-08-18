Left Menu
Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:13 IST
It's Okay to Not Be Okay also saw Seo Ye-ji’s character as Ko Moon-young publishing a book that was different from her gloomy themed tales with Sang Tae. Image Credit: Facebook / It's Okay to Not Be Okay

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9 and now fans are questioning on Season 2 and its making. The South Korean romantic TV series It's Okay to Not Be Okay starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se is highly believed to be back for Season 2.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay consisted of 16 episodes. The series endowed the viewers with a sense of closure as they watched Kim Soo-hyun's character Moon Gang-tae overcoming his fears for the butterflies.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay also saw Seo Ye-ji's character as Ko Moon-young publishing a book that was different from her gloomy themed tales with Sang Tae. Even Oh Jung-se's character Moon Sang Tae's dream of taking a road trip with no responsibilities on his shoulders was fulfilled.

Is there any hope for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2? One scene that gives clarity that the series could be back in future see the trio gathering at one podium for the second season was Moon brothers go their separate ways. However, nothing official on it has been revealed yet.

The actor Park Kyu-young, who played the role of Nam Ju-ri in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, recently had an interview with Xportsnews. She said (via Soompi) on Kim Soo-hyun, "His energy is really great. I've seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I'm thankful."

The first episode of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 started airing on June 20 this year. It dropped its finale on August 9. The Korean drama series are usually known for ending after one season as they conclude all storylines and tie the loose ends.

Similarly, all the characters in It's Okay to Not Be Okay healed themselves at the end of the series with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. Thus, many fans believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

