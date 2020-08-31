Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watching Dimple Kapadia in 'Tenet' gave me goosebumps: Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor has raved about veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's performance in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" as she watched the highly anticipated espionage thriller on the big screen in London. Woohoo, Dimple Kapadia ji making her Hollywood debut with Nolan!" Chadha wrote.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:08 IST
Watching Dimple Kapadia in 'Tenet' gave me goosebumps: Sonam Kapoor
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Sonam Kapoor has raved about veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's performance in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" as she watched the highly anticipated espionage thriller on the big screen in London. Nolan's "Tenet" is the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus shut down the cinemas worldwide in March. Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film. "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. "Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing," the actor wrote on Sunday. Kapadia features in "Tenet" along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Actor Richa Chadha replied to Sonam's post and wrote that the 61-year-old actor had made the country proud with her role in film. "Missing the cinemas. What a film you got to see and what a moment of pride for India! Woohoo, Dimple Kapadia ji making her Hollywood debut with Nolan!" Chadha wrote. Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019. "Tenet" is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk". The film is slated to be released in the US on September 3.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Start online registration of legal documents: HC to AAP govt New'

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to start at the earliest the online registration of legal documents, like wills, to minimise difficulties of public at large and minimise contact of officials with people during the p...

Mumbai home to highest number of data centres: Report

The financial capital witnessed the highest capacity addition on data centres in the January-June period this year and now accounts for 42 per cent of the overall installed capacity in the country, a report said on Monday. Cable landing sta...

Spencer s Retail plan health & wellness advisors in hyper stores

In a bid to increase its consumer engagement RP Sanjiv Goenka owned retail chain Spencers has announced that it will have health and wellbeing advisors in all its stores which are in the hyper format. The advisors will provide information t...

WRAPUP 3-China's big banks face fallout as pandemic forebearance expires

Chinas largest state-owned banks are readied for rising bad debt and increased margin pressure in the months ahead as forbearance policies designed to give borrowers breathing space during the coronavirus crisis expire.All five banks, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020