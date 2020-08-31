'Orange Is the New Black' actor Jackie Cruz, artist Fernando Garcia get married
Actor Jackie Cruz, best known for playing Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on the Netflix original series "Orange Is the New Black" , has tied the knot with artist Fernando Garcia. Cruz, 34, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photograph of her and Garcia's hands, each sporting a wedding band. She captioned the photo with their wedding date, "08/28/20".
The couple has been in a relationship since 2015. On the work front, Cruz will next be seen in Don Michael Paul's monster comedy horror film "Tremors: Shrieker Island".