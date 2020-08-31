Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cannes' Thierry Fremaux, Bertrand Tavernier pen open letter to support cinemas

Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux and veteran French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, the duo behind the Lumiere Institut and its heritage film festival in Lyon, penned an open letter to support movie theatres.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:58 IST
Cannes' Thierry Fremaux, Bertrand Tavernier pen open letter to support cinemas
Thierry Fremaux and Bertrand Tavernier. Image Credit: ANI

Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux and veteran French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, the duo behind the Lumiere Institut and its heritage film festival in Lyon, penned an open letter to support movie theatres. According to Variety, as in many countries around the world, France has seen its theatres struggle through the summer due to the lack of fresh releases, as well as the sanitary guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After a near three-month shutdown, the theatres in France reopened on June 22, but they are only now starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel with encouraging early numbers for 'Tenet,' and a couple of new movies in the pipeline. "Since Wednesday, the admissions in French theatres seem to be sizzling. Surely, they have not reached their usual level but that should not surprise us since it can easily be explained. It's not that the films were completely absent [from the screens], but those two months were probably necessary for the activity to pick up," Fremaux and Tavernier wrote in the letter.

"As September begins, everything leads us to believe, with beautiful new films coming up, that moviegoers will return to cinemas as well. This fresh start will allow us to get a sense of the real perspectives for exhibitors, distributors, producers, and auteurs. These perspectives are in our hands- in your hands," the letter reads. Fremaux and Tavernier said that in spite of all the alarmist predictions, "cinema still exists, it never left us."

"Platforms bring out another kind of television; they co-exist as much that the traditional one has done with cinema. We hope we will still speak about them... in 125 years, the age of the Lumiere Cinematograph in 2020," said the letter, referring to the age of movie theatres. The Lumiere Festival, which is dedicated to heritage cinema, will take place from October 10-18 and will showcase some movies that are part of Cannes' official selection.

The Lumiere Award will be given to Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, the filmmaking duo who won the Palme d'Or ( highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival) twice and nabbed the best director award for 'Le Jeune Ahmed' at Cannes in 2019. Fremaux and Tavernier said they will soon announce the festival lineup and open ticket sales. "We want to express our optimism and our convictions, show the combative spirit that we must have in order to gain back all our energy and understand the new world that surrounds us." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana says it lost Rs 8,000 cr income in 4 months; Demands full GST compensation by Centre

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the Centre has no option but to pay full GST compensation to states and said the southern state lost about Rs 8,000 crore income during the past four months on account of lockdown to contain coron...

Romania's minority government survives no-confidence motion

The centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban survived a motion of no-confidence in parliament on Monday, ensuring political stability at a time when Romania struggles to curb the coronavius epidemic which has crippled it...

Narmada flowing 8 feet above danger mark in Hoshangabad, taking all steps to help everyone: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Narmada river is flowing about 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad and the state government is making all efforts to help everyone. Addressing a press confe...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero arrested on terrorism charges

Rwanda said it had arrested Paul Rusesabagina - the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the countrys 1994 genocide - on terrorism charges and paraded him in front of the media in handcuffs. Rusesabagina was played by Don Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020