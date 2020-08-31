Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable', continues to be on ventilator

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital authorities said.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:04 IST
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable', continues to be on ventilator
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (Image source: Instagram)). Image Credit: ANI

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital authorities said. "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted due to COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive, and actively participates in physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," MGM Healthcare said in a health bulletin.

On August 21, in a statement issued to the media, the veteran singer's son SP Charan said his father was stable and tested negative for coronavirus. "Dear media friends. Thanks for your continuous support and prayers for my father. My father is fine and stable and his corona test has become negative. will keep you posted about the updates," the statement read.On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth wished him a speedy recovery. A special prayer -- 'Usha Puja' -- was offered at the Sabarimala Temple earlier in the day for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana says it lost Rs 8,000 cr income in 4 months; Demands full GST compensation by Centre

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the Centre has no option but to pay full GST compensation to states and said the southern state lost about Rs 8,000 crore income during the past four months on account of lockdown to contain coron...

Romania's minority government survives no-confidence motion

The centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban survived a motion of no-confidence in parliament on Monday, ensuring political stability at a time when Romania struggles to curb the coronavius epidemic which has crippled it...

Narmada flowing 8 feet above danger mark in Hoshangabad, taking all steps to help everyone: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Narmada river is flowing about 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad and the state government is making all efforts to help everyone. Addressing a press confe...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero arrested on terrorism charges

Rwanda said it had arrested Paul Rusesabagina - the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the countrys 1994 genocide - on terrorism charges and paraded him in front of the media in handcuffs. Rusesabagina was played by Don Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020