Punjab Fast-Tracks Potash Exploration to Boost Agriculture Independence

Pushing ahead with its ambitious goals, the Punjab government intensifies potash exploration to cut India's near-total dependency on imports of this crucial agricultural input. This strategic move aims to benefit farmers and bolster both state and national economies.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Punjab Mining and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal assessed the current progress and future priorities with top officials from the Geological Survey of India and the state's Department of Mines and Geology. The review covered completed exploration blocks, ongoing drilling activities for the 2025-26 field season, and anticipated exploration for the 2026-27 season in Fazilka and Sri Muktsar Sahib.

To ensure timely execution, Goyal emphasized the importance of meeting schedules and mandated monthly progress reviews. Success in Punjab's potash exploration will be transformative, potentially reducing India's 99% import dependency and reinforcing both food security and the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)