Left Menu

Punjab Fast-Tracks Potash Exploration to Boost Agriculture Independence

The Punjab government is accelerating potash exploration to reduce India's dependence on imports. Led by Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, efforts include reconnaissance in Fazilka and preliminary surveys in Muktsar. Officials plan drillings across 50 square kilometers, aiming for agricultural benefits and economic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:36 IST
Punjab Fast-Tracks Potash Exploration to Boost Agriculture Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pushing ahead with its ambitious goals, the Punjab government intensifies potash exploration to cut India's near-total dependency on imports of this crucial agricultural input. This strategic move aims to benefit farmers and bolster both state and national economies.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Punjab Mining and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal assessed the current progress and future priorities with top officials from the Geological Survey of India and the state's Department of Mines and Geology. The review covered completed exploration blocks, ongoing drilling activities for the 2025-26 field season, and anticipated exploration for the 2026-27 season in Fazilka and Sri Muktsar Sahib.

To ensure timely execution, Goyal emphasized the importance of meeting schedules and mandated monthly progress reviews. Success in Punjab's potash exploration will be transformative, potentially reducing India's 99% import dependency and reinforcing both food security and the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026