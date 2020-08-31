Left Menu
Film personalities mourn former president Pranab Mukherjee’s death

“A thorough gentleman”, “a great statesman” and a leader admired across political spectrum is how film personalities, including melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, actors Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit remembered former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:18 IST
“A thorough gentleman”, “a great statesman” and a leader admired across political spectrum is how film personalities, including melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, actors Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit remembered former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for a removal of a clot in the brain the same day.

The long-time Congress leader had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He had suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm. His son Abhijit Mukherjee was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician. Mourning the former president's demise, Mangeshkar said Mukherjee was a "thorough gentleman". "Our former president, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman… We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family," she tweeted. Extending his condolences to the family, Devgn tweeted, "India loses a great statesman and respected leader." Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: "RIP SIR...Reverence, Respect and Salute to your incredible service to our great nation...." Calling Mukherjee a "statesman par excellence", actor Madhuri Dixit wrote,"My heartfelt condolences to the friends & family grieving the loss of one of our finest leaders, Shri #PranabMukherjee. May he rest in peace." Actor Hrithik Roshan also paid tribute to Mukherjee.

"A statesman. An exceptional scholar. A visionary. The legacy that Bharat Ratna Shri. Pranab Mukherjee leaves behind is forever going to inspire the leaders of tomorrow. My condolences to the family and millions of fellow Indians in this hour of grief," he wrote on Twitter. Recalling her meeting with Mukherjee for the screening of 2016 drama "Pink", Pannu said the former president was extremely kind. "Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence, followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words and gesture that day. You will be missed sir," Pannu said.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Mukherjee and wrote that the year has been "extremely hard" for everyone. "We have lost a great leader today. Prayers and strength to the family," the 33-year-old actor wrote. Actor Anushka Sharma also mourned the death of the former president. Actor Randeep Hooda said Mukherjee was "respected across ideological and political lines" and called him a "true statesman." "Bharat Ratna and former President of India... A great loss to the Nation #PranabMukherjee Om Shanti," the actor tweeted. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and hailed Mukherjee's contribution towards the development of the country. "Deeply saddened! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee sir will be forever remembered for his work and contribution for the development of India,” he wrote on Twitter. Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

