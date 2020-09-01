Musical maestro Stephen Schwartz getting documentary treatment

Veteran composer Stephen Schwartz, famous for creating iconic shows “Pippin” and “Wicked,” is the subject of a new documentary to be directed by John Scheinfeld. Titled “Defying Gravity: From Godspell to Wicked, A Musical Journey,” the documentary will look at the highs and lows of Schwartz exceptional career. According to Variety, the documentary will start shooting next year.

Scheinfeld, who will also serve as the writer on the film , has previously directed documentaries on legendary saxophone player John Coltrane (“Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”) and The Beatles’ John Lennon (“The U.S. vs. John Lennon”). Music media producer Spencer Proffer, Tony winner Corey Brunish and Russell Miller will produce the documentary. In theatre and film history, composer-lyricist Schwartz is known for penning many popular songs like “Corner of the sky,” “Colors of the wind,” and “Day by day.” The Oscar, Tony and Grammy winner has worked on stage shows such as “Godspell” and films like “Pocahontas” and “Prince of Egypt”. Carol de Giere, author of the Schwartz biography “Defying Gravity,” will serve as a consultant on the project.

“Stephen is a hugely talented composer and lyricist who embodies a Renaissance spirit. Equally enchanting is his humility and eagerness to reveal that the path to his success has been dotted with disappointments and sometimes failures. "It’s a rich field to explore, delving into the artistry behind show tunes we’ve all hummed out loud and in our heads for decades,” said Proffer. De Giere said the documentary will draw the audience into key moments in American musical theater history. “It will be treasured by musical enthusiasts for years to come,” she added.