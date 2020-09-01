Left Menu
Development News Edition

I wish we had more time: Michael B Jordan's tribute to 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman

Three days after the demise of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, actor Michael B Jordan paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-star in a long note.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:30 IST
I wish we had more time: Michael B Jordan's tribute to 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman
Actor Michael B Jordan with late actor Chadwick Boseman (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Three days after the demise of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, actor Michael B Jordan paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-star in a long note. He took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with the late actor along with the note.

"I've been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug...everything. I wish we had more time," he wrote. He also wrote about being "forever linked" with the 'Da 5 Bloods' actor.

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me," Jordan wrote. "You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not...I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you've given the world ... the legends and heroes that you've shown us we are ... will live on forever," he added.

Dubbing Boseman a "legend and hero" Jordan wrote about how he always cared for his family and those who were close to him. "But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit," he wrote.

"You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time," he added. Jordan ended the note by stating that he is dedicating the rest of his life to the way in which Boseman lived.

"I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes," he wrote. "I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. "Is this your king!?" Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother," he added.

Boseman passed away on August 29 at the age of 43 following a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Protiviti India drives growth with promotion of Managing Directors and other key leaders; continues new hiring for in-demand services

New Delhi India, Sept 1 ANIPRNewswire Leading consulting firm Protiviti Member Firm for India has promoted new Managing Directors in the following areas - Data Digital, Healthcare Life Sciences, Media Entertainment, Retail, and Global Del...

Mizoram assembly pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee among others

The Mizoram assembly, on the first day of its three-day session on Tuesday, paid rich tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee. Remembering Mukherjee, who died at the Army Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi on Monday, Chief Mi...

Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen

Russias coronavirus case tally passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday as schools and educational institutions reopened across the worlds largest country with new mandatory safety precautions in place.Russia has the fourth highest case tally i...

Thai panel says officials impeded case against Red Bull heir

A panel appointed by Thailands prime minister to look into the handling of the criminal case against an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune involving a fatal hit-and-run incident has found there was a conspiracy to shield him from pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020