Julianne Moore joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' film adaptation

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore has boarded the cast of Universal's feature film adaptation of the Broadway hit "Dear Evan Hansen" . The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for their son's suicide note.

Ben Platt, who played the title part in the stage musical, will reprise the role on screen, and "Unbelievable" star Kaitlyn Dever will essay his love interest, Zoe Murphy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore will play Platt's mother, Heidi Hansen.

Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani are also part of the cast. Stephen Chbosky is attached to direct the movie, while Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, is penning the script.

Music and lyrics are by Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose credits include musicals "La La Land" and "The Greatest Showman" . Pasek and Paul are also on board as executive producers. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will also produce the film.