Gerard Butler to front action-thriller 'Copshop'

Hollywood star Gerard Butler has booked another action-thriller titled "Copshop" as his next project. The actor, who has action trilogy "Fallen" series to his credit, will share the screen with Frank Grillo in the feature film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Carnahan, who has helmed movies like "The Grey" and "The A-Team", will direct. Copshop revolves around a small-town police station which becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman (Butler), a smart rookie female cop, and a double-crossing con man (Grillo), who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run.

Kurt McLeod penned the original screenplay based on a story he co-wrote with Mark Williams. Carnahan worked on the most recent draft. Producers include Williams and Tai Duncan of Zero Gravity Management, Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media, Butler and Alan Siegel via G-BASE Productions, and Carnahan and Grillo through their WarParty Films. Newly-relaunched distributor Open Road Films will release the film theatrically in the US, with STXInternational handling foreign distribution. "Copshop", set to be shot in Georgia and New Mexico, will start principal photography in October.