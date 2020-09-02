Korean pop band BTS aims at Grammys after 'Dynamite' success

After becoming the first Korean pop band to have a No. 1 debut on the Billboard's Hot 100 chart with their first English track - 'Dynamite,' BTS on late Tuesday evening (local times) said that they are now aiming at the Grammys. "We went to the Grammys at the beginning of the year and did a collaborative performance. Now I would like to do a single performance with just BTS on the Grammy awards stage," Variety quoted a group member Suga at an online press conference.

"It would be great to receive an award, but that's not going to become a reality just because we want it. For now, just getting to perform on the Grammy award stage is our goal," he added. "The Grammy awards are what all performers dream of. Of course we'd like to perform there. It would be great to receive the award -- that is the direction we should be headed for," Variety quoted RM, a group member, as saying.

The group member went on to state that another objective of the BTS is to hold a festival of a big performance to bring everyone together outdoors, which seems like a distant idea amid the ongoing pandemic situation. After their performance at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, the K-pop band has now become the first-ever Korean band to perform at all four music award shows, reported Variety.