Is Poldark Season 6 possible? Know more on future parts of Poldark

Will Poldark Season 6 ever be out? Poldark concluded in the last year with Season 5 marking the last outing for the BBC drama. Then why are fans expecting Poldark Season 6?

The executive producer, Karen Thrussell teased way back in 2018, "This (Poldark Season 5) will be the last series in the Poldark chronicle… for now. Who knows what the future may bring."

More recently, Poldark showrunner and writer Debbie Horsfield speculated that she was open to the idea of making Poldark Season 6 at some point.

She said to The Guardian while hinting Poldark Season 6, "Never say never. We've had an amazing run but there are five books left and who knows what could happen in a few years' time?"

The viewers are claiming for Poldark Season 6 as Season 5 was not an adaptation of Winston Graham's Poldark novels unlike the previous outings. The fifth season, which was called as the final season, actually broke new ground by focusing on the 11 years between the seventh book (The Angry Tide) and the eighth instalment (The Stranger from the Sea). How the show was wrapped up can be imagined by the book lovers.

"Winston Graham had left plenty of hints in book eight about events which had happened in those intervening years, but he gives little away about how Ross achieved that transformation," Debbie Horsfield said.

There is a scope for Poldark Season 6 as Season 5 did not complete the adaptation of the Poldark novels. There is still a total of 12 Poldark novels and potentially five more books worth of material to cover. Those can be said secured for the future parts of the historical drama series.

Poldark Season 6 does not have an official announcement and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

