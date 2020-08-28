Left Menu
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Equipment spotted on island, drones were observed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 28-08-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 03:33 IST
History Channel is yet to renew The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. We can expect the renewal updates soon. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is likely to happen and yet to get an official renewal from History Channel. The series aficionados are ardently waiting for Season 8 as the team is yet to discover the centuries-old mystery.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is expected to take long time to appear than the previous seasons. The reason is the current Covid-19 pandemic. The entertainment industry witnessed a massive breakdown with unfathomable financial losses in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Thus, we need to wait for a long time for Season 8.

History Channel is yet to renew The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. We can expect the renewal updates soon. It will continue with the exploration of the island. One of the main reasons for failing in finding the treasure in the previous season is less advancement in technology. This time the experts are confident as every progress and development is supported by the latest advanced technologies.

Many fans are wondering that the team members are discouraged as they are not able to discover the treasures. Let us remind you that the team, in the previous season, determined not to leave the island without making at least one more historic breakthrough. This was revealed during the last phase of Season 7.

Karen Publicover posts some snaps and often upload them on Oak Island from the Other Side of the Causeway Facebook page. From one post, it seems the activities have resumed since June this year. After abiding by 14 days quarantine, some drones were observed by July production film crew arrived so the traffic in their territory has increased once again. Other big equipment, cranes and trucks were observed reaching the destination. Some activities in July were spotted in the assumed Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 doesn't have an official release date. However, it is expected to be out in the second half of 2021.

