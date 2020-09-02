Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:24 IST
Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing
If sources are to be believed, fans will be excited to know The Grand Tour will have three more seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. The series lovers are quite glad that one of the creators, Andy Wilman's posts on Instagram was a sort of confirmation for the fifth season.

The Grand Tour Season 5 is officially confirmed and fans are highly excited for it. Fans will be happy to know that Amazon has renewed the show for two more years. Andy Wilman made this announcement in July 2019.

Will the long anticipated The Grand Tour Season 4 'Madagascar' episode finally be released on September 4? According to Grand Tour Nation, the IMDb posting that listed the Season 4 episode as airing on the first Friday of September has now been deleted.

The leak was an accident and now it seems it was a mistake. In other words, the indications of deleting the updates mean fans need to wait longer than previously expected. The Covid-19 pandemic is the main obstacle on the process of development. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation shattered the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss.

If sources are to be believed, fans will be excited to know The Grand Tour will have three more seasons. The Grand Tour is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May starring Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton, and The Grand Tour Season 5 is expected to get back with everyone. There is a possibility that Mike Skinner (by James May) may quit the show. But this will be an injustice to the series' avid viewers who can't expect it without the presence of James May.

However, new reports cite that James May is likely to quit the show. Fans will be quite disappointed to tune with The Grand Tour without James May who has become an integral part of the show.

"I've been watching it quite regularly since we stopped, "It's quite nice to watch Top Gear when you're not on it, which I haven't been able to do for like 13 years or whatever. And I think that it was a bit shaky start if we're honest. But, It took them a while to work out how to do it. But I think they're doing a reasonably good job now. It's almost as satisfying as ours," James May said.

The Grand Tour Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 to give viewers serious twists, will Inbar Levi & William Fichtner return?

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ashok Leyland lines up new products, aims to de-risk biz from future downturns

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland plans to come up with multiple products for various segments to cater to both domestic and international markets as it aims to de-risk its business, which is currently skewed towards heavy and commercial...

After Tesla's fart mode, Mercedes bets on comfort to blow customers away

Mercedes-Benz engineers are striving to meet every definition of comfort in the new S-Class sedan as they try to steal a march on rival Tesla, which wowed audiences with its fart mode.The German automaker, the inventor of the modern car, is...

600-acre Aarey land near national park earmarked as forest

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to reserve 600-acre Aarey land near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park SGNP in suburban Mumbai as a forest and conserve the same. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister...

Soccer-Three PSG players test positive for COVID-19

Three Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.The club declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the identity of the players but French sports daily LEquipe reported Neymar, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020