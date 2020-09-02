Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

The Grand Tour Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. The series lovers are quite glad that one of the creators, Andy Wilman's posts on Instagram was a sort of confirmation for the fifth season.

The Grand Tour Season 5 is officially confirmed and fans are highly excited for it. Fans will be happy to know that Amazon has renewed the show for two more years. Andy Wilman made this announcement in July 2019.

Will the long anticipated The Grand Tour Season 4 'Madagascar' episode finally be released on September 4? According to Grand Tour Nation, the IMDb posting that listed the Season 4 episode as airing on the first Friday of September has now been deleted.

The leak was an accident and now it seems it was a mistake. In other words, the indications of deleting the updates mean fans need to wait longer than previously expected. The Covid-19 pandemic is the main obstacle on the process of development. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation shattered the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss.

If sources are to be believed, fans will be excited to know The Grand Tour will have three more seasons. The Grand Tour is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May starring Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton, and The Grand Tour Season 5 is expected to get back with everyone. There is a possibility that Mike Skinner (by James May) may quit the show. But this will be an injustice to the series' avid viewers who can't expect it without the presence of James May.

However, new reports cite that James May is likely to quit the show. Fans will be quite disappointed to tune with The Grand Tour without James May who has become an integral part of the show.

"I've been watching it quite regularly since we stopped, "It's quite nice to watch Top Gear when you're not on it, which I haven't been able to do for like 13 years or whatever. And I think that it was a bit shaky start if we're honest. But, It took them a while to work out how to do it. But I think they're doing a reasonably good job now. It's almost as satisfying as ours," James May said.

