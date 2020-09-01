Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 02:12 IST
Prison Break Season 6 to give viewers serious twists, will Inbar Levi & William Fichtner return?
Fans are thankful to Dominic Purcell for giving assurance via Instagram on the making of Prison Break Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

The release date of Prison Break Season 6 is a big mystery to the series enthusiasts who have been ardently waiting for it since Season 5 dropped its finale on May 30, 2017. Unfortunately, Fox is currently silent on the release of sixth season.

Is Prison Break Season 6 in the process of making? Based on Dominic Purcell's multiple posts on Instagram, the sixth season was in the process of making. There are many things left incomplete and the team members were compelled to halt the production due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation across the world.

Fans are thankful to Dominic Purcell for giving assurance via Instagram on the making of Prison Break Season 6. He took to Instagram for multiple times and assured that the sixth season would be worked upon once the pandemic situation comes under control.

However, according to some sources, Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many Prison Break aficionados believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long. Wentworth Miller earlier said that the sixth season would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. The plot may take the viewers back to the beginning (when it was first started in August 2005) so that the viewers can get to see some serious twists.

The matter of rewinding to the very first frames in Prison Break Season 6 was earlier teased by the series' creator, Paul Scheuring over Twitter. Hence, it is believed that the viewers will be taken back to the beginning and get some unexpected twists in the imminent season. If that really takes place in Season 6, then there must be a compulsion to work on Season 7.

Even The Last Ship actress Inbar Levi, who was seen in Season 5, is set to reprise her role as Sheba. The returning of William Fichtner in Prison Break Season 6 as Alexander Mahone is highly possible as he played 59 episodes between Season 2 and Season 4. He was not present in Season 5. Many fans have placed their request to insert his character in the sixth season.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

