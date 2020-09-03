Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam join star cast of 'Bhoot Police'

Two days after the announcement of actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's collaboration for horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police,' makers of the film have roped in actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam for the flick. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update.

"JACQUELINE & YAMI... #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam join the cast of horror-comedy #BhootPolice... Stars #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor," tweeted Taran Adarsh. "Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Will be filmed in #Dharamshala, #Dalhousie and #Palampur," his tweet further read.

The makers had earlier announced that actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space for the spooky comedy. The filming for the horror-comedy is set to begin by the end of the year 2020 in the northern hilly cities of Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur. (ANI)