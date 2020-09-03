Rick and Morty Season 5 is in process of making, creators’ opinions revealed

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 in the process of making? The fifth season is likely to take at least 1.5 to 2 years since Season 4 dropped its finale based on the time gaps between two seasons. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

According to some sources, the team already started working on Rick and Morty Season 5 far before Season 4's premiere in November last year. Albeit the development for Season 5 was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, fans will be glad to know that the producers were working during the lockdown.

The co-creator Dan Harmon revealed information that Rick and Morty Season 5 was in the process of making even during the period of lockdown. "We had already finished season four, and the writers are working on season five in two-hour blocks through Zoom. There are a lot of things that are better about a Zoom writers' room, and they are balanced out by things that are worse," Harmon said to The Wrap.

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker than the previous seasons, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland said during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Harmon said.

During the time of renewal of Rick and Morty Season 5, Harmon and Roiland said that they have strategies for the show's future. They are working on the fifth season with full dedication. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed. But fans are expecting it in the next year.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

Also Read: Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises