Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rick and Morty Season 5 is in process of making, creators’ opinions revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:34 IST
Rick and Morty Season 5 is in process of making, creators’ opinions revealed
Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker than the previous seasons, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland said during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. Image Credit: YouTube / Adult Swim

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 in the process of making? The fifth season is likely to take at least 1.5 to 2 years since Season 4 dropped its finale based on the time gaps between two seasons. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

According to some sources, the team already started working on Rick and Morty Season 5 far before Season 4's premiere in November last year. Albeit the development for Season 5 was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, fans will be glad to know that the producers were working during the lockdown.

The co-creator Dan Harmon revealed information that Rick and Morty Season 5 was in the process of making even during the period of lockdown. "We had already finished season four, and the writers are working on season five in two-hour blocks through Zoom. There are a lot of things that are better about a Zoom writers' room, and they are balanced out by things that are worse," Harmon said to The Wrap.

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker than the previous seasons, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland said during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Harmon said.

During the time of renewal of Rick and Morty Season 5, Harmon and Roiland said that they have strategies for the show's future. They are working on the fifth season with full dedication. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed. But fans are expecting it in the next year.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

Also Read: Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rupani invites American firms to invest in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday pitched for close cooperation with the US in giving impetus to startups and asserted that the rich diaspora of Gujaratis in America was a testimony of growing mutual trust between the two coun...

Tennis-Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed a shock upset at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round.After three years away from the WTA ...

Mideast's confirmed coronavirus death toll goes over 50,000

The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus passed 50,000 in the Middle East on Thursday, according to a count from The Associated Press based on official numbers provided by health authorities. Those numbers still may be an undercount, t...

Allegation of this nature hugely concerning: Yorkshire Cricket reacts to Azeem Rafiq's racism claims

The allegation of this nature is hugely concerning, said Yorkshire Cricket on Thursday after the former England U-19 spinner Azeem Rafiq claimed he was close to committing suicide because of the racism he faced within the club. I know how c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020