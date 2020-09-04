Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘The Godfather: Part III’ getting re-edited by director Francis Ford Coppola

Paramount Pictures plans to release the Coppola cut in theatres this December, followed by an at-home release. "Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is an acknowledgment of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III,” Coppola said in a statement.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:05 IST
‘The Godfather: Part III’ getting re-edited by director Francis Ford Coppola

“The Godfather: Part III” is considered to be the worst movie in the celebrated film franchise “The Godfather”, but director Francis Ford Coppola hopes to change that by re-editing the 1990 film for a theatrical release later this year. Coppola is working to restore and re-edit Part III. The version is dubbed “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone”, named after the filmmaker's co-screenwriter and author Mario Puzo. Coppola hopes to achieve the original vision he and Puzo had for the finale, which has been “meticulously restored for the finest presentation of the Corleone saga’s last chapter," Entertainment Weekly said quoting a release from Paramount. Paramount Pictures plans to release the Coppola cut in theatres this December, followed by an at-home release.

"Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is an acknowledgment of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III,” Coppola said in a statement. “For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II and I’m thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it." Released in 1990, the crime drama starred Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Talia Shire, and Sofia Coppola. American Zoetrope, Coppola's production company, used a 4K scan of the original negative of the film for a frame-by-frame restoration of both the theatrical version of Part III and the new cut. The process lasted more than six months. Halfway through the project, Paramount notes work had to shift to remote locations in the San Francisco Bay area and Los Angeles as the pandemic spread to the U.S.

“Mr. Coppola oversaw every aspect of the restoration while working on the new edit, ensuring that the film not only looks and sounds pristine, but also meets his personal standards and directorial vision,” Andrea Kalas, senior vice president of Paramount Archives, said in a statement. Considered the finest mafia movie made ever, the first part of "The Godfather" released in December 1972 movie featured Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, the don of the Corleone crime family.

Al Pacino played Michael, Vito's second son who is reluctant to join the business but circumstances lead him to become the don by the end of the first film. "The Godfather II", released in December 1974, focused on Michael's growing influence and enmity with other criminal families while also tracing Vito's life from Italy to America.

"The Godfather III" shows Michael in his twilight years..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000 - health ministry

Irans death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044 health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,026 new cases were identified in ...

Another BJP MLA in U'khand complains to Nadda 

In yet another indication of discontent in the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, one more party MLA has written to the central leadership complaining about lack of development in his constituency due to bureaucratic indifference. Close on the heel...

Babar Azam tells Somerset, he won't wear logo of alcohol brand

Pakistans white-ball cricket captain, Babar Azam has told his English county, Somerset that he would not display the logo of any alcohol beverage company on his shirt during the ongoing T20 Blast event in England. Babar, who joined Somerset...

Likely to conduct compartment exams for classes X, XII by September-end: CBSE to SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is likely to conduct compartment examination for students of classes X and XII by September-end and examination centres have been increased to 1,278. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020