Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armie Hammer spotted with Rumer Willis after Elizabeth Chambers split

After two months of divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, American actor Armie Hammer was recently spotted with Rumer Willis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:58 IST
Armie Hammer spotted with Rumer Willis after Elizabeth Chambers split
Armie Hammer and Rumer Willis. Image Credit: ANI

After two months of divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, American actor Armie Hammer was recently spotted with Rumer Willis. According to Page Six, the 34-year-old actor Hammer was spotted on Wednesday (local time) getting cosy while they were photographed strolling around Los Angeles.

In one picture, the 'Call Me By Your Name' star Hammer can be seen putting his arm around the 'House Bunny' star. As per Page Six, in July, Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer after 10 years of marriage. The actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The pair wrote in a statement shared on both of their Instagram pages, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority." The 38-year-old actor Chambers and Hammer share two children: daughter 5-year-old Harper and 3-year-old son Ford.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Coastal Karnataka likely to receive rains from Sept 4-8: IMD

Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive rainfall from September 4 to September 8, predicted CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department IMD, Bengaluru on Friday. An orange alert has also been issued for Malenadu district as the regio...

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers in Beirut dug through rubble and probed a collapsed building with sensors on Friday after signs of life were detected under a mound of debris one month after a huge explosion shattered the capital. Workers pulled up chunks of...

Waiting for Messi, Barcelona still reeling after 8-2 loss

Three weeks after the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, Barcelona is still mired in crisis and surrounded by uncertainty over the future of Lionel Messi. Will the Argentina forward leave Will the rest ...

Accused Football Leaks mastermind tells court: 'I'm proud'

The Portuguese man behind the Football Leaks website said at the start of his trial on Friday that he was proud to be a whistleblower on European soccer clubs big-money dealings. Rui Pinto, a 31-year-old former history student, faces 90 cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020