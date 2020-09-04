Left Menu
Karisma Kapoor reminisces about shooting with Salman Khan in Mauritius, shares throwback picture

Reminiscing about the memories while shooting a song from one of her films with Salman Khan, actor Karisma Kapoor shared with fans a throwback picture and asked her fans to guess the song and the films' name.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:19 IST
Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing about the memories while shooting a song from one of her films with Salman Khan, actor Karisma Kapoor shared with fans a throwback picture and asked her fans to guess the song and the films' name. The 'Raja Hindustani' actor posted a throwback picture on Instagram and noted, "I vividly remember the sun was setting and we needed to get this shot done while SK was making us all laugh." (and added laughing and purple heart emojis)

Giving a hint to her fans that the song was shot in Mauritius, Kapoor said she had a fun time there and asked fans to guess the film and song. She added, "fun times in #mauritius Guess the film and song ?#flashbackfriday #guessinggame #memories." The throwback picture, shows Salman and Karisma posing with as they stand at a port and smilingly look at each other. The two are seen posing on the port, in the backdrop of a beautiful afternoon nearby the sea.

The snap is from the song 'Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai' which is one of the peppy numbers from 'Dulhan Hum Le Jaayenge' released in the year 2000. With the post hitting Instagram celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni liked the post that garnered more than 1 lakh likes.

Many fans chimed into the comments sections and guessed the movie's name and shared their love and memories associated with the movie. Karisma has been quite active on social media and has been posting pictures and videos of her activities.

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor shared with her fans a glimpse of a family reunion as she offered prayers during 'Ganpati Darshan.' (ANI)

