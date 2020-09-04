Left Menu
NCW chief seeks arrest of Shiv Sena MLA for threatening Kangana

Referring to reports about Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatening Ranaut, Sharma said she was taking suo motu cognisance in the matter. "He must immediately get arrested @CPMumbaiPolice. Sarnaik, in a tweet, demanded that Kangana be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way.

04-09-2020
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday sought the arrest of a Shiv Sena MLA for allegedly threatening Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Referring to reports about Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatening Ranaut, Sharma said she was taking suo motu cognisance in the matter.

"He must immediately get arrested @CPMumbaiPolice. Taking suo motu," she said in a tweet. In a letter issued to Maharashtra DGP S K Jaiswal, Sharma said the commission has taken serious note of the "hatred and threats" given on social media against a woman by persons holding responsible positions.

"The Commission being concerned about the safety and security of women of the country advises that strict action may be taken against Pratap Sarnaik in the above mentioned matter as per the provision of law and a feedback be apprised to the Commission at an early date," she said. Sarnaik, in a tweet, demanded that Kangana be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK," Sarnaik tweeted in Marathi. Sarnaik's comments come after Ranaut accused Shiv Sena leader Raut of threatening her. She also claimed, in a tweet, that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan occupied Kashmir to her.

