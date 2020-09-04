Spike Lee pays tribute to 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman

Left Menu
Days after the demise of actor Chadwick Boseman, director Spike Lee on Friday paid tribute to the late 'Black Panther' star.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:55 IST
Late actor Chadwick Boseman (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Days after the demise of actor Chadwick Boseman, director Spike Lee on Friday paid tribute to the late 'Black Panther' star. In a moving Instagram post, the acclaimed filmmaker shared a picture of the late star and added a bouquet of red and white roses edited pictures near to the main photograph.

Alongside the picture, the 63-year-old director wrote: "Roses For The King". Boseman and Lee collaborated recently for the American war drama film 'Da 5 Blood'.

Netflix digitally released the flick worldwide on June 12, 2020, and received favourable comments from the movie-enthusiasts. Boseman died at the age of 43 on August 28 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife and his family.

The news triggered an outpouring of condolences from celebrities from all quarters of the entertainment industry. Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014's 'Get on Up'.

However, it was his role as 'Balck Panther' in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans. In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology.

A legion of his followers also took Twitter by storm as they poured in a condolence message, and summed up their love for him by tweeting "Wakanda Forever". (ANI)

