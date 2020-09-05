Sword Art Online Season 4 to be delayed, cast revealed, what viewers can see

Sword Art Online Season 4 is a highly anticipated anime series and fans are looking forward to getting more details related to it. Read further to know more.

Fans will be happy to know that Sword Art Online Season 4 has been renewed. The release of the fourth season seems to take longer time as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television, web series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for Sword Art Online Season 4 than previously expected.

According to The Cinemaholic, since the creator, Reki Kawahara recently commenced conceiving content for this new story arc, it will probably take him a few more years to publish enough content required for an entirely new season. Considering if he will not be able to publish 10 volumes before 2022, we can expect Sword Art Online Season 4 to premiere anytime in 2023.

The cast for Sword Art Online Season 4 is yet to be revealed. Still, we can expect Yoshitugu Matsouka as Kirito, Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Eugeo and Ai Kayano as Alice Schuberg to lend voice in the fourth season.

The plot for Sword Art Online Season 4 is not revealed. However, according to some spoilers, Alice needs help and now in the upcoming Part 2, fans will see Kirito waking up and supplying all the help to Alice that he can. Kirito will be doing his best to unite the good guys against the bad guys. It is easier said than done but that is exactly what needs to be done.

Sword Art Online Season 4 was earlier expected to be released around mid of October 2020. But it is not possible based on the current world's health condition. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

