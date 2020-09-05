Usher sets Las Vegas residency in 2021
Rapper Usher has announced that he will be headlining a Las Vegas residency from July 2021. Produced by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the residency will host Usher in the 4,300-seat venue with a show that spans his two-decade career, featuring old hits as well as more recent songs and brand-new music.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:10 IST
Rapper Usher has announced that he will be headlining a Las Vegas residency from July 2021. The eight-time Grammy Award winner will perform 12 shows, starting July 16, 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, according to Rolling Stones.
The residency will culminate on January 1, 2022. "2020 has been extremely complicated — we've suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social. "So I'm really excited to be able to know that I'm in the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas," the 41-year-old musician told the outlet. Produced by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the residency will host Usher in the 4,300-seat venue with a show that spans his two-decade career, featuring old hits as well as more recent songs and brand-new music.
- READ MORE ON:
- Usher
- Las Vegas
- The Colosseum
- Rolling Stones
- Caesars Entertainment
- Live Nation
ALSO READ
Golf-CJ Cup moved to Las Vegas from South Korea due to COVID-19
Golf-CJ Cup moved to Las Vegas from South Korea due to COVID-19
BMW checks-in to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. To usher guests in ultimate luxury
INTERVIEW-Rugby-Samoa coach hopes COVID helps usher in global calendar
Usher, girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea to welcome first child together