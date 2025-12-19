Left Menu

Vivanta Hotel to Debut in Vellore, Elevating Hospitality Scene

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd is set to launch a Vivanta hotel in Vellore, its first entry into the city, through a partnership with BBK Group. Executive VP Suma Venkatesh highlights Vellore's strategic growth, aligning with India's Smart Cities Mission. The hotel will feature modern amenities, enhancing the local hospitality landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:05 IST
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced plans to establish a Vivanta hotel in Vellore, marking its debut in the educational and industrial city. This venture is a collaboration between IHCL and the BBK Group, a family-owned business known for its expertise in leather and footwear industries.

Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's Executive Vice-President for Real Estate and Development, noted that Vellore's inclusion in India's Smart Cities Mission highlights its growth potential. "We are excited to partner with the BBK Group and establish a hotel that promises contemporary design and vibrant spaces," she stated in a press release.

The upcoming 100-key Vivanta Vellore will feature an all-day dining restaurant, multiple meeting rooms, and a spacious banquet hall. BBK Group promoter Baskaran expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its significance in adding to Vellore's expanding hospitality sector and creating a top destination for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

