Vivanta Hotel to Debut in Vellore, Elevating Hospitality Scene

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced plans to establish a Vivanta hotel in Vellore, marking its debut in the educational and industrial city. This venture is a collaboration between IHCL and the BBK Group, a family-owned business known for its expertise in leather and footwear industries.

Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's Executive Vice-President for Real Estate and Development, noted that Vellore's inclusion in India's Smart Cities Mission highlights its growth potential. "We are excited to partner with the BBK Group and establish a hotel that promises contemporary design and vibrant spaces," she stated in a press release.

The upcoming 100-key Vivanta Vellore will feature an all-day dining restaurant, multiple meeting rooms, and a spacious banquet hall. BBK Group promoter Baskaran expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its significance in adding to Vellore's expanding hospitality sector and creating a top destination for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)