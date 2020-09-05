Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael Rooker opens up about his COVID-19 battle

I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact," he added. Rooker concluded that though the virus "put up a pretty good fight", his body has "won the war"..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:45 IST
Michael Rooker opens up about his COVID-19 battle
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Michael Rooker has revealed that he had contracted coronavirus but has now tested negative for it. The 65-year-old took to Facebook on Friday to share the photo of his most recent COVID-19 test result, saying that he had isolated himself to an Airstream traveler after his diagnosis.

"If y'all ain't figured it out by now why I've been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y'all out by saying I've been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y'all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair," the actor said. "And IN the middle of this epic battle I've come to the conclusion that there ain't a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level," he added.

Rooker said that he chose not to take any extra medicines, vitamins, or supplements while dealing with the virus symptoms. "I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed... "In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi-human in fact," he added.

Rooker concluded that though the virus "put up a pretty good fight", his body has "won the war".

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

OncoStem Diagnostics Wins CII's Startupreneur Award in Biotech and Pharma Category

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir OncoStem Diagnostics, an Oncology focused company that enables personalised cancer treatment has won the Startupreneur Award organized by CII Confederation of Indian Industry in the Biotech and Pharma C...

In Barr, Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail voting

As President Donald Trump sows doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, hes found a powerful partner in Attorney General William Barr. Like Trump, Barr has repeatedly sounded alarms about the November vote despite a lack of evidence...

Police: Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles

A toddler was killed while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road in a shooting that was condemned by the citys mayor. The 4-year-old girl was wounded late Friday night in Baton Rouge and later pronounced dead, news outlets reported.Sho...

Reds still aiming for playoffs as they face Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to continue their success at PNC Park against the visiting Cincinnati Reds when the teams play Saturday. The clubs split a doubleheader Friday, a 4-2 Reds win followed by a 4-3 Pittsburgh victory.Even though...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020