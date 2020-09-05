Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shilpa Shetty extends gratitude to her 'favourite physics teacher' on Teachers' Day

On Teacher's Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday extended gratitude to all her educators with a special mention for her "favourite Physics teacher."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:33 IST
Shilpa Shetty extends gratitude to her 'favourite physics teacher' on Teachers' Day
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her teacher (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On Teacher's Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday extended gratitude to all her educators with a special mention for her "favourite Physics teacher." The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her school teacher "Radha Miss," and penned down a note dedicated to all the teachers working hard for their students even during the coronavirus crisis.

"How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives," she wrote. "But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with her when I visited my school recently, and she was still there," she added.

The 45-year-old actor then went on to heap praises on her former Physics teacher for her "positive energy." "My favourite Physics teacher (didn't like the subject so much) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class... Nothing has changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness, " she wrote.

Bollywood's fitness queen also highlighted how teachers are not backing down even during the pandemic and are continuing with virtual lessons to help their students. "In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, I've realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today," she wrote.

"Happy Teacher's Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you HappyTeachersDay #Teachers #guru #gratitude #happiness #love," she added. Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

OncoStem Diagnostics Wins CII's Startupreneur Award in Biotech and Pharma Category

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir OncoStem Diagnostics, an Oncology focused company that enables personalised cancer treatment has won the Startupreneur Award organized by CII Confederation of Indian Industry in the Biotech and Pharma C...

In Barr, Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail voting

As President Donald Trump sows doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, hes found a powerful partner in Attorney General William Barr. Like Trump, Barr has repeatedly sounded alarms about the November vote despite a lack of evidence...

Police: Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles

A toddler was killed while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road in a shooting that was condemned by the citys mayor. The 4-year-old girl was wounded late Friday night in Baton Rouge and later pronounced dead, news outlets reported.Sho...

Reds still aiming for playoffs as they face Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to continue their success at PNC Park against the visiting Cincinnati Reds when the teams play Saturday. The clubs split a doubleheader Friday, a 4-2 Reds win followed by a 4-3 Pittsburgh victory.Even though...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020