Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday dropped the teaser of an upbeat Bhojpuri rap 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba' which has been created by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. The rap is based on the plight of migrants amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:39 IST
Manoj Bajpayee drops teaser of upbeat Bhojpuri rap 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba'
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday dropped the teaser of an upbeat Bhojpuri rap 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba' which has been created by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. The rap is based on the plight of migrants amid the coronavirus lockdown. "BREAKING !!! Bringing you a BHOJPURI RAP on the plight of the migrants!! Recited and sung a little bit by yours truly. Song by Sagar concept and video by our friend @anubhavsinha Aa gael aapke duarey!!! Teaser hai gaana jaldi aaega," wrote the 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' actor as he posted the teaser of rap on Instagram.

The Bhojpuri rap talks about the migrants who come to the city of dreams to earn their living. The teaser showcases the lyrics of the song, as the rapper sings it. The short clip concludes with a shot featuring Bajpayee lying down on a couch at Mumbai central station. Anubhav Sinha who has directed, created and produced 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba', talked about his collaboration with Bajpayee for the music video. He said, "One fine morning, Manoj sent me a Bhojpuri song and wanted me to listen to it. By then I had made this song 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba' already and felt that Manoj should sing the song and feature in it. But I was not sure about it, so didn't reach out to him. Then one day, he sends me another Bhojpuri song and I told him that I don't like the new-age Bhojpuri songs. And then I told him about my song which I had created already."

Talking about the reaction of the 'Special 26' star after hearing the rap, Sinha said, "When he heard the song, he loved it. I asked him if he would sing and feature in it and he said yes. Next day, he was in the studio rehearsing and in a week, we were shooting. There were good reasons for both of us to get motivated and work on the song since it talks about migrant workers, and I hope there will be many more to follow." Sinha added, "The song 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba' was shot at a city studio in a day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. I have finished shooting most of my songs in one day, including the popular track 'Dus Bahane' and fortunately all those songs have been chartbusters."

Produced by Benaras Mediaworks in collaboration with T-Series, the song 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba' featuring the Manoj Bajpayee will be launched soon. (ANI)

