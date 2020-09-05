Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teachers' Day: Manushi Chhillar expresses gratitude to her school dance teacher imbibing discipline in her life

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Saturday, remembered her junior school dance teacher and expressed gratitude to her for imbibing self-discipline early on in her life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:55 IST
Teachers' Day: Manushi Chhillar expresses gratitude to her school dance teacher imbibing discipline in her life
A childhood picture of former Miss World Manushi Chhilar with her school dance teacher. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Saturday, remembered her junior school dance teacher and expressed gratitude to her for imbibing self-discipline early on in her life. The former Miss India who is a trained Kuchipudi dancer had the knack for dancing on the stage from the time when she was a seven-year-old.

"One of my most special teachers from school was Ms Bose. She used to teach us Indian dance and music in junior school. I moved to Delhi when I was seven in 2nd class and it was, she who ingrained the love for the stage in me. From a very young age she would take me in her programs," the 23-year-old actor said. "She was amongst the strictest teachers that I had but I loved her dearly because through her strictness I learnt about performance discipline and I understood that when you enjoy performing and like the stage there is a lot of practice, self-discipline that goes into it," she added.

Chhillar further went on to remember the special bond that she has had with Ms Bose and said she would always touch her feet as a mark of respect for the teacher. "As I grew older and left for senior school, I remember I used to meet her once a year during our annual day and she would come with her squad of girls from the junior school to senior school," she said.

"I would always touch her feet (and till date whenever I get a chance to meet her I do so) but she would not let me finish my namaskar and would hug me. I share a very special bond with Ms Bose and she is one of my most special teachers," she added. The Former Miss World then took on an emotional trip as she recalled the day when she was passing out of her school.

"I remember that when we were passing out in 12th, we had our candle light ceremony and everyone was quite emotional. I hugged her and I think both of us ended up crying and both of us knew we would miss working with each other," she said. "I met her again after I won Miss India and I really still miss her. She was one teacher who has been the most strict one in my life but at the same time she has also been the most endearing and showered me with a lot of love and taken care of me like her own child," she added.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

OncoStem Diagnostics Wins CII's Startupreneur Award in Biotech and Pharma Category

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir OncoStem Diagnostics, an Oncology focused company that enables personalised cancer treatment has won the Startupreneur Award organized by CII Confederation of Indian Industry in the Biotech and Pharma C...

In Barr, Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail voting

As President Donald Trump sows doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, hes found a powerful partner in Attorney General William Barr. Like Trump, Barr has repeatedly sounded alarms about the November vote despite a lack of evidence...

Police: Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles

A toddler was killed while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road in a shooting that was condemned by the citys mayor. The 4-year-old girl was wounded late Friday night in Baton Rouge and later pronounced dead, news outlets reported.Sho...

Reds still aiming for playoffs as they face Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to continue their success at PNC Park against the visiting Cincinnati Reds when the teams play Saturday. The clubs split a doubleheader Friday, a 4-2 Reds win followed by a 4-3 Pittsburgh victory.Even though...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020