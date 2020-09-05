Left Menu
Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo : Sara Ali Khan shares stunning pool pictures

Channelling her weekend mood, actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday treated her fans with stunning pool pictures in pink bikini.

Updated: 05-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:39 IST
Sara Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Channelling her weekend mood, actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday treated her fans with stunning pool pictures in pink bikini. The 'Kedarnath' actor posted a gorgeous picture of herself chilling in the pool on Instagram. Lying on a pink inflatable ring-shaped balloon, the actor posted two pictures wherein she is seen enjoying her time. The first one shows the 'Simmba' actor holding a book by the poolside, as she sports chunky black heart-shaped sunglasses, and flaunts her perfectly toned body. The second one features Khan posing in the middle of the pool.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor noted alongside the pictures, "Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo." (A pink rose (herself) in pink bikini, sitting on a pink balloon) With the post hitting Instagram, more than 7 lakh fans among celebrity followers including Tamannah Bhatia liked the gorgeous pictures.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi chimed into the comments section writing, "Hot "with a fire emoji. Sara Ali Khan has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting picture and videos.

Earlier, the actor posted pictures from an outing on the beach, as she enjoyed her holiday.

