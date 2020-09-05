Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anna Faris exits 'Mom' after 7 seasons

American actor Anna Faris is bowing out of her role in the popular CBS sitcom 'Mom.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:47 IST
Anna Faris exits 'Mom' after 7 seasons
Anna Faris. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Anna Faris is bowing out of her role in the popular CBS sitcom 'Mom.' According to Fox News, the 43-year-old Faris is exiting as one of the comedy series' two title standouts, will not be alongside former co-star Allison Janney when the show returns for its eighth season. The Production House of the sitcom Warner Bros. also announced that they have no plans to recast her character- Christy Plunkett- for the upcoming series, as Faris was their only choice for the role.

The outlet said Faris' departure is not coronavirus-related and her decision was simply because she wants to pursue other opportunities. The 'The Scary Movie' actor and Janney had been an inseparable packaged deal on the program for seven seasons in which Faris' character was a single mother who struggled with alcoholism.

The 'Unqualified' podcast host Faris said in a statement, "The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career." She thanked show creator Chuck Lorre, the writers and her castmates for wonderful work experience.As per Fox News, a statement from Warner Bros. thanked Faris for her "beautiful portrayal" of Plunkett on the long-running program.

"From the inception of 'Mom,' Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us," Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement. Faris said in her note that she'll "be watching next season and rooting for my TV family." (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian PM Conte says inappropriate to let fans into stadiums

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has dampened hopes that spectators would be allowed to attend football matches from the start of the new season, saying on Saturday that it would be inappropriate at the present time. Italy, hit by one ...

Delhi riots: Court pulls up IO in constable murder case for not filing replies to bail pleas

A court here on Saturday pulled up an investigating officer of Delhi Police for failing to file replies to bail applications in a case related to the alleged murder of a head constable during the February riots, saying he was dealing with a...

Tripura-Bangladesh inland waterways route made operational

The inland waterways protocol route between Tripura and Bangladesh was made operational on Saturday, when Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb received a barge with a consignment of cement from Munshiganj in the neighbouring country. The 90 km l...

India's security would be maintained in 'extended neighbourhood' as well: Gen Rawat

In the emerging defence paradigm, Indias security would be maintained not only along the northern and western borders but in the strategic space of the extended neighbourhood as well, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Saturday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020